Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz full fight video highlights

Devin Haney and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured reigning WBC lightweight champion defending his belt against interim titleholder and former IBF super featherweight ruler live stream on DAZN.
The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 116-112, while two other judges had it 117-111 all in favor of champion.
With the victory Devin Haney makes the fourth successful defense of his title. He also remains undefeated and updates his record to 27-0, 15 KOs.
“JoJo” Diaz drops to 32-2-1, 15 KOs.
You can watch Devin Haney vs JoJo Diaz full fight video highlights below.
Devin Haney vs JoJo Diaz full fight video highlights
JoJo Diaz walkout.
Devin Haney ringwalk.
Fight action.
Commentary from unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr.
JoJo Diaz delivers big right.
Exchange at the end of the round.
Verdict.
Post-fight.
Devin Haney post-fight interview.
