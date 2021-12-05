Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz full fight video highlights

Devin Haney and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured reigning WBC lightweight champion defending his belt against interim titleholder and former IBF super featherweight ruler live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 116-112, while two other judges had it 117-111 all in favor of champion.

With the victory Devin Haney makes the fourth successful defense of his title. He also remains undefeated and updates his record to 27-0, 15 KOs.

“JoJo” Diaz drops to 32-2-1, 15 KOs.

You can watch Devin Haney vs JoJo Diaz full fight video highlights below.

JoJo Diaz walkout.

Devin Haney ringwalk.

Fight action.

JoJo Diaz comes alive in the 4th round ?#HaneyDiazJr pic.twitter.com/X25ntbjQYB — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 5, 2021

Commentary from unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr.

JoJo Diaz delivers big right.

Exchange at the end of the round.

Trading shots to end the round ?#HaneyDiazJr pic.twitter.com/4LxsDxWV6i — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 5, 2021

Verdict.

THE DREAM ?@Realdevinhaney retains his WBC World Lightweight Title over Diaz 117-111, 117-111, 116-112



Some huge fights to make at 135 in 2022 ?#HaneyDiazJr pic.twitter.com/CGmSvmvY31 — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 5, 2021

Post-fight.

All respect between Devin Haney and JoJo Diaz after the fight ?#HaneyDiazJr pic.twitter.com/bnpMkeWwD4 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 5, 2021

Devin Haney post-fight interview.

"I'll go to Jupiter if I have to"



Haney vs. Kambosos coming up next? ?#HaneyDiazJr pic.twitter.com/qCNw9qZNeI — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 5, 2021

Get Haney vs Diaz full fight card results.