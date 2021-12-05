Haney vs Diaz results, start time, how to watch, live stream, blog, main event, undercard

Undefeated WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney defends his belt against interim champion and former IBF super featherweight titleholder Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr live stream on DAZN from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 4. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 5.
Haney (26-0, 15 KOs) is making the fourth defense of his title after successfully retaining his belt by unanimous decision against Jorge Linares, Yuriorkis Gamboa and Alfredo Santiago. “JoJo” Diaz (32-1-1, 15 KOs) secured the interim strap by unanimous decision against Javier Fortuna, after fighting to a majority draw with Shavkat Rakhimov and taking a unanimous decision against Tevin Farmer in IBF super featherweight title clash.
In the co-main event Montana Love (16-0-1 8 KOs) and Carlos Diaz (29-1 14 KOs) square off at super lightweight. Also on the card Jessica McCaskill (10-2) makes the second defense of her undisputed welterweight title against (10-3, 3 KOs), and Filip Hrgovic (13-0 11 KOs) defends his IBF International heavyweight title against Emir Ahmatovic (10-0, 7 KOs). In addition, Marc Castro (4-0, 4 KOs) faces. Ronaldo Solis (4-2-1, 3 KOs) at super featherweight. The full Haney vs Diaz fight card can be found below.
How to watch Devin Haney vs Joseph JoJo Diaz live stream, date and time
Main Card: Live on DAZN
- United States: Sat, Dec 4 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
- United Kingdom: Sun, Dec 5 at 1 am GMT
- Australia: Sun, Dec 5 at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST
Undercard: Live on FIGHTMAG
- United States: Sat, Dec 4 at 4:50 pm ET / 1:50 pm PT
- United Kingdom: Sat, Dec 4 at 9:50 pm GMT
- Australia: Sun, Dec 5 at 8:50 am AEDT / 5:50 am AWST
Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz live blog
3:27 pm ET / 7:27 am AEDT
Kicking off Haney vs Diaz live blog. Check out the video below as Haney and Diaz meet face to face on the first day of Fight Week, which was also their first faceoff.
Haney vs Diaz fight card
The full Devin Haney vs JoJo Diaz fight card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Devin Haney vs. Joseph Diaz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s WBC lightweight title
- Montana Love vs. Carlos Diaz, 10 rounds, super lightweight
- Jessica McCaskill vs. Kandi Wyatt, 10 rounds, welterweight – McCaskill’s undisputed welterweight title
- Filip Hrgovic vs. Emir Ahmatovic, 10 rounds, heavyweight – Hrgovic’s IBF International heavyweight title
- Marc Castro vs. Ronaldo Solis, 6 rounds, super featherweight
Undercard
- Austin Williams vs. Quatavious Cash, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Alexis Espino vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Amari Jones vs. Timothy Lee, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Ricardo Rafael Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitrago, 10 rounds, flyweight