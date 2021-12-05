Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz free live stream of prelims

Watch Devin Haney vs Joseph Diaz undercard live stream from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 4 in the US and the UK and Sunday December 5 in Australia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

The four-fight Haney vs Diaz undercard looks as the following:

Austin Williams vs. Quatavious Cash, 8 rounds, middleweight

Alexis Espino vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Amari Jones vs. Timothy Lee, 6 rounds, middleweight

Ricardo Rafael Sandoval vs. Carlos Buitrago, 10 rounds, flyweight

The start time is 4:50 pm ET / 1:50 pm PT in the US, 9:50 pm GMT in the UK and 8:50 am AEDT in Australia.

Get Haney vs Diaz full fight card and event schedule.