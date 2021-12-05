Hakim Ketaieb & Christian Berthely lift WKN kickboxing world titles at BFS 2

The long-awaited second edition of “Boxing Fighters System” featured two WKN world championship bouts at Salle Pablo Neruda in Nimes, France on Saturday, December 4. The event, presented by Habib Bakir and Olivier Cerdan, saw the A-list representatives of the country-host squaring off against international opponents.

Hakim Ketaieb secured WKN World super lightweight title in oriental kickboxing taking a unanimous decision against Antonio Campoy of Spain. His French-fellow Christian Berthely became a new World Kickboxing Network super welterweight champion by unanimous decision against Giorgi Kankava of Georgia.

Also on the night Tarik Benhamed took all WKN super middleweight Grand Prix contested in the format of a four-man knockout tournament. In the semi-final he earned a unanimous decision against Luca Carnevali of Italy. In the final he similarly defeated Alessio Zeloni also of Itlay, who won his semi-final by UD against Raimonds Aukstikalnis of Latvia.

In addition Bryan Lang came out on top with a unanimous decision against Mehdi Jraifi of Spain after three-rounds of international 63.5 kg catchweight matchup.

BFS 2 Nimes marked a return of World Championship Kickboxing to France.

WKN International supervisor was former multi-weight 16-time world champion and 28-time European champion Osman Yigin of Belgium.

The full fight results from Boxing Fighters System 2 can be found below.

Boxing Fighters System 2 results

Main Card

WKN World super welterweight title, kickboxing

Christian Berthely (France) def. Giorgi Kankava (Georgia) by unanimous decision

WKN World super lightweight title, oriental rules

Hakim Ketaieb (France) def. Antonio Campoy (Spain) by unanimous decision

WKN super middleweight Grand Prix, oriental rules

Semi-final: Tarik Benhamed (France) def. Luca Carnevali (Italy) by unanimous decision

Semi-final: Alessio Zeloni (Italy) def. Raimonds Aukstikalnis (Latvia) by unanimous decision

Final: Tarik Benhamed (France) def. Alessio Zeloni (Italy) by unanimous decision

WKN International bout, 63.5 kg, oriental rules

Bryan Lang (France) def. Mehdi Jraifi (Spain) by unanimous decision

Undercard

Clement Adrover def. Paolo Cannito by unanimous decision

Luc Genieys def. Sofiane Meddar by unanimous decision

Dawson Delys def. Mamedy Camara by unanimous decision

Ridah Mezaguia def. Mounir Mrah by unanimous decision

Simon Gaillard def. Dylan Antoine by unanimous decision