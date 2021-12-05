Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Search
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
UFC

Kneebar submission video: Claudio Puelles submits Chris Gruetzemacher at UFC Vegas 44

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Vegas 44 Claudio Puelles submits Chris Gruetzemacher
Claudio Puelles submits Chris Gruetzemacher | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

Claudio Puelles (11-2) earned his fifth win inside the Octagon when he faced and defeated Chris Gruetzemacher (15-5) at UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The victory came by way of kneebar submission at 3 minutes and 25 seconds into the third round.

Advertisements

Check out kneebar submission video below.

UFC Vegas 44 video: Puelles submits Gruetzemacher

Get UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream Paul vs Fury live on Fite TV
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097