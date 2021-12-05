Kneebar submission video: Claudio Puelles submits Chris Gruetzemacher at UFC Vegas 44

Claudio Puelles (11-2) earned his fifth win inside the Octagon when he faced and defeated Chris Gruetzemacher (15-5) at UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The victory came by way of kneebar submission at 3 minutes and 25 seconds into the third round.

Check out kneebar submission video below.

UFC Vegas 44 video: Puelles submits Gruetzemacher

.@ClaudioPuelles7 extends his winning streak by locking up a kneebar submission ? #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/GxedvVczW4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 5, 2021

