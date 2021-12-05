Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Boxing

Montana Love TKO’s Carlos Diaz – video of stoppage

Parviz Iskenderov
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Haney vs Diaz live from Las Vegas

Montana Love deiminated Carlos Diaz at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The contest served as the co-feature to Devin Haney vs JoJo Diaz live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

The scheduled for ten rounds super lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. After seeing enough punches taken by Diaz (29-2, 14 KOs), the referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 1 minute and 22 seconds into the third round, handing undefeated Love (17-0-1, 9 KOs) his ninth win prior to the final bell.

You can check out the video of stoppage below and watch fight highlights up top.

Love dominates Diaz, ref stops the fight

Get Haney vs Diaz Jr full fight card results and live blog updates.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Paul vs Fury live on Fite TV
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097