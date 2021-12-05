Montana Love TKO’s Carlos Diaz – video of stoppage

Montana Love deiminated Carlos Diaz at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The contest served as the co-feature to Devin Haney vs JoJo Diaz live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for ten rounds super lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. After seeing enough punches taken by Diaz (29-2, 14 KOs), the referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 1 minute and 22 seconds into the third round, handing undefeated Love (17-0-1, 9 KOs) his ninth win prior to the final bell.

You can check out the video of stoppage below and watch fight highlights up top.

Love dominates Diaz, ref stops the fight

