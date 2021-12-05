Rob Font and Jose Aldo squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 4 bantamweight contender up against former featherweight champion and ranked No. 5 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds 135-pound matchup.

Advertisements

The bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 49-46, while two other judges had it 50-45 all in favor of former featherweight king.

With the victory Jose Aldo updates his record to 31-7 and scores the third straight victory. Rob Font drops to 19-5, which snaps his four-win streak.

You can watch Rob Font vs Jose Aldo full fight video highlights below.

Font vs Aldo full fight video highlights

Jose Aldo walkout.

Rob Font makes his ringwalk.

Advertisements

Fight time.

Round 1.

Mostrando rango el ex-campeón al cierre de round 1 ?? #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/5WKquFYThi — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 5, 2021

Round 2.

Especialistas buscando probar quién es el mejor ? #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/ucHMSCqc9Y — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 5, 2021

Round 4.

Round 5.

Vamos al último round y Font sabe que necesita finalizar ? #UFCVegas443 pic.twitter.com/6Ub1HFCNkJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 5, 2021

Aldo lo quiere aniquilar antes de la última campanada! #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/IGPR5Vfgeu — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) December 5, 2021

Verdict.

VINTAGE JOSE ALDO! ???@JoseAldoJunior just dialled back the clock and put on one of his best performances in years! #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/exP6yRQh3o — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) December 5, 2021

Get UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo full fight card results.