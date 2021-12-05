Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
UFC

Rob Font vs Jose Aldo full fight video highlights

UFC Vegas 44 Rob Font vs Jose Aldo
Rob Font vs Jose Aldo | Twitter/UFC

Aldo defeats Font in UFC Vegas 44 main event

Rob Font and Jose Aldo squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured ranked No. 4 bantamweight contender up against former featherweight champion and ranked No. 5 competitor in the scheduled for five rounds 135-pound matchup.

The bout went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 49-46, while two other judges had it 50-45 all in favor of former featherweight king.

With the victory Jose Aldo updates his record to 31-7 and scores the third straight victory. Rob Font drops to 19-5, which snaps his four-win streak.

You can watch Rob Font vs Jose Aldo full fight video highlights below.

Font vs Aldo full fight video highlights

Jose Aldo walkout.

Rob Font makes his ringwalk.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Get UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo full fight card results.

