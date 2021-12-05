UFC Vegas 44 results, Font vs Aldo

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo aka UFC Vegas 44 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 4, which makes it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia.

In the main event ranked No. 4 bantamweight Rob Font (19-4) goes up against former featherweight champion and ranked No. 5 Jose Aldo (30-7) in a five-round 135-pound contest. The winner could be in position to challenge for the title in 2022.

In the co-main event ranked No. 12 lightweight Brad Riddell (10-1) squares off against ranked No. 14 Rafael Fiziev (10-1). Also on the card Clay Guida (36-18) faces off Leonardo Santos (18-5-1) at lightweight, Jimmy Crute (12-2) meets Jamahal Hill (8-1) at light heavyweight, and Brendan Allen (17-4) battles it out against Chris Curtis (27-8) at middleweight. In addition, Bryan Barberena (15-8) takes on Darian Weeks (5-0) at welterweight.

How to watch UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live stream, date and time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, December 4

Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Sunday, December 5

Main Card: 3 am GMT

Prelims: 12 am pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, December 5

Main Card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST

Prelims: 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST

UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo results

Get the full UFC Vegas 44 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos

Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill

Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Preliminary card

Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic

Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells

Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Buys

William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles

Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall

Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales