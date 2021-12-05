Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 44 results, Font vs Aldo

UFC Vegas 44 Rob Font vs Jose Aldo
Rob Font vs Jose Aldo faceoff | YouTube/UFC/Screenshot

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo aka UFC Vegas 44 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 4, which makes it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia.

In the main event ranked No. 4 bantamweight Rob Font (19-4) goes up against former featherweight champion and ranked No. 5 Jose Aldo (30-7) in a five-round 135-pound contest. The winner could be in position to challenge for the title in 2022.

In the co-main event ranked No. 12 lightweight Brad Riddell (10-1) squares off against ranked No. 14 Rafael Fiziev (10-1). Also on the card Clay Guida (36-18) faces off Leonardo Santos (18-5-1) at lightweight, Jimmy Crute (12-2) meets Jamahal Hill (8-1) at light heavyweight, and Brendan Allen (17-4) battles it out against Chris Curtis (27-8) at middleweight. In addition, Bryan Barberena (15-8) takes on Darian Weeks (5-0) at welterweight.

How to watch UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live stream, date and time

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, December 4
Main Card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Sunday, December 5
Main Card: 3 am GMT
Prelims: 12 am pm GMT

Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, December 5
Main Card: 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST
Prelims: 11 am AEDT / 8 am AWST

UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo results

Get the full UFC Vegas 44 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

  • Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo
  • Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Clay Guida vs. Leonardo Santos
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Jamahal Hill
  • Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
  • Bryan Barberena vs. Darian Weeks

Preliminary card

  • Maki Pitolo vs. Dusko Todorovic
  • Manel Kape vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
  • Jake Matthews vs. Jeremiah Wells
  • Mallory Martin vs. Cheyanne Buys
  • William Knight vs. Alonzo Menifield
  • Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Claudio Puelles
  • Alex Morono vs. Mickey Gall
  • Louis Smolka vs. Vince Morales
