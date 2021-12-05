Search
UFC

UFC Vegas 44 video: Jamahal Hill KO’s Jimmy Crute in the first round

Parviz Iskenderov
Jamahal Hill knocks out Jimmy Crute at UFC Vegas 44
Jamahal Hill knocks out Jimmy Crute at UFC Vegas 44 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo

Jamahal Hill (9-1, 1 NC) secured the win by knockout against fellow light heavyweight Jimmy Crute (12-3) as the pair squared off at UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia.

Hill dropped Crute with short right as he slightly moved to the side avoiding big right sent by the latter. He did follow it up with a hammer fist, while the referee was on his way to wave the fight off. The bout officially ended at 48 seconds into the first round.

You can watch the video of finish below.

Hill drops Crute at UFC Vegas 44

Get UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo full fight card results.

MMANewsResultsUFC

