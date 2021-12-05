Search
UFC

Ground & Pound: Dusko Todorovic TKO’s Maki Pitolo at UFC Vegas 44 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Dusko Todorovic dominates Maki Pitolo at UFC Vegas 44
Dusko Todorovic dominates Maki Pitolo at UFC Vegas 44 | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo

Dusko Todorovic came out on top with the first-round TKO against Maki Pitolo at UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for three rounds preliminary card feature bout ended at 4 minutes and 32 seconds into the first round after “Thunder” unloaded a series of unanswered strikes having his fellow-middleweight on the ground facing the canvas

With the win Todorovic (11-2) rebounded from a pair of defeats. Pitolo (13-9) suffered the fourth defeat in a tow.

Check out the video of stoppage below.

Todorovic dominates Pitolo

Get UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo full fight card results.

MMANewsResultsUFC

