Flurry of strikes: Manel Kape TKO’s Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC Vegas 44 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Manel Kape dominates Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC Vegas 44
Manel Kape dominates Zhalgas Zhumagulov | Twitter/ESPNMMA

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

Manel Kape secured the second win in a row when he stopped fellow-flyweight Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for three rounds preliminary card bout ended prior to the final horn.

“Prodigio” dropped his opponent to the canvas after unloading a barrage of strikes while having him backed to the fence. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 4 minutes and 2 seconds into the first round.

Check out the video of stoppage below.

Kape dominates and stops Zhumagulov

Get UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo full fight card results.

MMANewsResultsUFC

