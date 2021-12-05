UFC Vegas 44 video: Rafael Fiziev TKO’s Brad Riddell with spinning back kick

Rafael Fiziev (11-1) scored the fourth win inside the Octagon when he faced and defeated Brad Riddell (10-2) at UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia.

Fiziev secured the victory by way of third-round TKO with spinning wheel kick. Check out the video of finish below.

Fiziev delivers spinning wheel kick against Riddell at UFC Vegas 44

