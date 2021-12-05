Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Search
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
Stream Haney vs Diaz live on DAZN
UFC

UFC Vegas 44 video: Vince Morales KO’s Louis Smolka

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Aldo

Vince Morales secured his second win in a row when he faced and defeated Louis Smolka kicking off UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. After taking a couple of knees to the body “Vandetta” dropped his opponent with big right followed by a series of strikes on the floor.

Advertisements

The scheduled for three rounds bantamweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 2 seconds into the first round. Check out the video of finish below.

Morales knocks out Smolka

Get UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo full fight card results.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream Paul vs Fury live on Fite TV
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097