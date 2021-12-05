UFC Vegas 44 video: Vince Morales KO’s Louis Smolka

Vince Morales secured his second win in a row when he faced and defeated Louis Smolka kicking off UFC Vegas 44: Font vs Aldo live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. After taking a couple of knees to the body “Vandetta” dropped his opponent with big right followed by a series of strikes on the floor.

The scheduled for three rounds bantamweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 2 seconds into the first round. Check out the video of finish below.

Morales knocks out Smolka

NASTY right over the top resulted in a knockout win for @vandetta135 ? #UFCVegas44 pic.twitter.com/w8uCHujMFh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 5, 2021

