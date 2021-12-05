Video: Jessica McCaskill TKO’s Kandi Wyatt to retain undisputed welterweight title

Undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill made the second successful defense of her title when she faced and defeated Kandi Wyatt at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday December 4, which made it Sunday December 5 in the UK and Australia. The world championship bout was featured on Devin Haney vs JoJo Diaz fight card live stream on DAZN.

McCaskill (11-2, 4 KOs) put on a dominant performance to earn the victory via seventh-round TKO against Wyatt (10-4, 3 KOs). The latter took the fight on a short notice replacing former IBF lightweight champion Victoria Bustos (22-6), who was unable to participate reportedly due to travel issues caused by COVID-19.

You can watch the video of stoppage below.

McCaskill stops Kandi Wyatt

Jessica McCaskill finishes this one in the 7th round AND REMAINS THE UNDISPUTED WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION ?#HaneyDiazJr pic.twitter.com/U4Ve2v1fRq — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 5, 2021

