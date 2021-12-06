Carlos Adames takes majority decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (video)

Dominican boxer Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) defeated fellow contender from Ukraine Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KOs) by majority decision as the pair squared off at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday December 5, which made it Monday December 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest was featured on Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz fight card live on pay-per-view on Showtime and FITE TV.

After ten rounds of middleweight battle one judge scored the fight 95-95, while two other judges had it 96-94 and 97-93 in favor of Adames.

ICYMI: #DerevyanchenkoAdames trade shots as they near the final moments of RD10! ??#PBConSHOWTIME pic.twitter.com/cBX9OsYaSo — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) December 6, 2021

