Boxing

Carlos Adames takes majority decision against Sergiy Derevyanchenko (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Carlos Adames vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Carlos Adames delivers left in his bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Davis vs Cruz live from Los Angeles

Dominican boxer Carlos Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) defeated fellow contender from Ukraine Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KOs) by majority decision as the pair squared off at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday December 5, which made it Monday December 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest was featured on Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz fight card live on pay-per-view on Showtime and FITE TV.

After ten rounds of middleweight battle one judge scored the fight 95-95, while two other judges had it 96-94 and 97-93 in favor of Adames.

Get Davis vs Cruz full fight card results and live updates.

