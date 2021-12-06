Eduardo Ramirez scores knockdown, earns UD against Miguel Marriaga (video)

Featherweight contender Eduardo Ramirez of Mexico came out on top with a unanimous decision against former title challenger Miguel Marriaga of Columbia at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday December 5, which made it Monday December 6 in the UK and Australia. The bout kicked off Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz main card live on pay-per-view on Showtime and FITE TV.

After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight in favor of Ramirez, who on the way to a unanimous decision secured a knockdown in Round 3. All three scores were 99-90.

Eduardo Ramirez updates his record to 26-2-3, 12 KOs and records the fourth win in a row. Marriaga drops to 30-5, 26 KOs.

