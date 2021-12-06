Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz squared off in front of 15,850 people in attendance at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday December 5, which made it Monday December 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured five-time three division world champion from the US defending his WBA ‘Regular’ lightweight title against contender from Mexico live on Showtime PPV.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance and produced fireworks. In the end one judge scored the fight 116-112, while two other judges had it 115-113 all in favor of Davis.

With the victory Gervonta “Tank” Davis retains his WBA (regular) lightweight title and remains undefeated with an updated record 26-0, 24 KOs.

Isaac “Pitbull” Davis, who took the fight as a replacement opponent for Rolando Romero, becomes the second fighter to date to go head to head with “Tank” Davis for 12 rounds. He drops to 22-2-1, 15 KOs.

You can watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz full fight video highlights below.

Davis vs full fight video highlights

Almost time.

Challenger Isaac “Pibtull” Cruz makes his ringwalk.

Here comes champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

The One ?



Powerhouse @Gervontaa heads to the ring in the house that Kobe built ?#DavisCruz starts NOW: https://t.co/YYYw1V8p7D pic.twitter.com/XOnOZOXvCy — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 6, 2021

Uppercut from Tank.

Isaac Cruz on front foot.

Final round.

tank got that man hitting nothing but air #DavisCruz pic.twitter.com/JqDOq7GTcL — ????? (@jakeshredz420) December 6, 2021

Verdict.

#AndStill ?



With scores of 116-112, 115-113, 115-113 @Gervontaa remains undefeated and retains his WBA Lightweight strap via UD. pic.twitter.com/RUv6yesAIL — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 6, 2021

Isaac Cruz post-fight interview.

Gervonta Davis post-fight interview.

"All those guys are easy work…I'm the top dog."@Gervontaa isn't scared of the rest of the division ??#DavisCruz pic.twitter.com/NE78zxEgt1 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 6, 2021

