Boxing

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz full fight video highlights

Newswire
Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz
Gervonta Davis delivers right in his bout againast Isaac Cruz | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Gervonta Davis retains title in 12-rounder against Isaac Cruz

Gervonta Davis and Isaac Cruz squared off in front of 15,850 people in attendance at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday December 5, which made it Monday December 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured five-time three division world champion from the US defending his WBA ‘Regular’ lightweight title against contender from Mexico live on Showtime PPV.

The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout went a full distance and produced fireworks. In the end one judge scored the fight 116-112, while two other judges had it 115-113 all in favor of Davis.

With the victory Gervonta “Tank” Davis retains his WBA (regular) lightweight title and remains undefeated with an updated record 26-0, 24 KOs.

Isaac “Pitbull” Davis, who took the fight as a replacement opponent for Rolando Romero, becomes the second fighter to date to go head to head with “Tank” Davis for 12 rounds. He drops to 22-2-1, 15 KOs.

You can watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz full fight video highlights below.

Davis vs full fight video highlights

Almost time.

Challenger Isaac “Pibtull” Cruz makes his ringwalk.

Here comes champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Uppercut from Tank.

Isaac Cruz on front foot.

Final round.

Verdict.

Isaac Cruz post-fight interview.

Gervonta Davis post-fight interview.

Get Davis vs Cruz full fight card results and live updates.

Boxing

