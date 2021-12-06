Davis vs Cruz results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Unbeaten five-time three-division world champion Gervonta Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line when he faces Isaac Cruz at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, December 5. The pair squares off in the main event of four-fight card live on pay-per-view on Showtime. The date when the bout airs live in the UK and Australia is Monday, December 6. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on FITE TV.

Advertisements

Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in the eleventh round against then WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios, after successfully defended his WBA lightweight strap via sixth round knockout against Leo Santa Cruz. Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) won his previous bout by unanimous decision against former WBC super featherweight champion Francisco Vargas.

In the co-main event Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs) and Sergio Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs) meet in WBC super welterweight title eliminator. Among other bouts Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs) battles it out against Carlos Adames (20-1, 16 KOs) at middleweight, and Eduardo Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 KOs) goes up against Miguel Marriaga (30-4, 26 KOs) at featherweight. The full Davis vs Cruz undercard can be found below.

How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live stream, PPV, date and time

United States

Broadcast: PPV on Showtime

Date: Sunday, December 5

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: PPV on FITE TV

Date: Monday, December 6

Time: 1 am GMT

Australia

Broadcast: PPV on FITE TV

Date: Monday, December 6

Time: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST

Other selected markets including Ireland, Germany, Italy

Broadcast: FITE TV

Date and time vary by location

Schedule available on event broadcast page

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz results

Mia Ellis def. Elizabeth Tuani by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live blog

To refresh the feed click here.

6:23 pm ET / 10:23 am AEDT

The first fight on non-televised Davis vs Cruz undercard goes the distance, as Mia Ellis earns a unanimous decision against Elizabeth Tuani after four rounds at super featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 39-37.

5:12 pm ET / 9:12 am AEDT

4:58 pm ET / 8:58 am AEDT

And this is what Davis vs Cruz main card live on pay-per-view looks like.

Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz fight card | Twitter/ShowtimeBoxing

4:20 pm ET / 8:20 am AEDT

Davis vs Cruz non-televised undercard comprises six bouts. Stay tuned for the results.

3:45 pm ET / 7:45 am AEDT

Check out Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz tale of the tape.

s vs Isaac Cruz tale of the tape | Premier Boxing Champions

3:24 pm ET / 7:24 am AEDT

And here is the video of final Davis vs Cruz faceoff from the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show.

3:21 pm ET / 7:21 am AEDT

Kicking off Davis vs Cruz live blog. In case you missed it, check out Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz preview trailer below.

Davis vs Cruz fight card

The four-fight Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz card live on pay-per-view follows the six-fight non-televised card. The full lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA (regular) lightweight title

Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia, 12 rounds, super welterweight – WBC super welterweight title eliminator

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames, 10 rounds, middleweight

Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Luis Arias vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Malik Warren vs. Eric Manriquez, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Darynn Leyva, 4 rounds, welterweight

Carlos Garcon vs. Jason Soto, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Ava Knight vs. Nancy Franco de Alba, 8 rounds, super flyweight

Mia Ellis vs. Elizabeth Tuani, 4 rounds, super featherweight