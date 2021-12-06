Davis vs Cruz results, start time, how to watch, live stream, main event, undercard

Unbeaten five-time three-division world champion Gervonta Davis puts his WBA lightweight title on the line when he faces Isaac Cruz at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, December 5. The pair squares off in the main event of four-fight card live on pay-per-view on Showtime. The date when the bout airs live in the UK and Australia is Monday, December 6. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on FITE TV.
Gervonta Davis (25-0, 24 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in the eleventh round against then WBA super lightweight champion Mario Barrios, after successfully defended his WBA lightweight strap via sixth round knockout against Leo Santa Cruz. Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) won his previous bout by unanimous decision against former WBC super featherweight champion Francisco Vargas.
In the co-main event Sebastian Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs) and Sergio Garcia (33-0, 14 KOs) meet in WBC super welterweight title eliminator. Among other bouts Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-3, 10 KOs) battles it out against Carlos Adames (20-1, 16 KOs) at middleweight, and Eduardo Ramirez (25-2-3, 12 KOs) goes up against Miguel Marriaga (30-4, 26 KOs) at featherweight. The full Davis vs Cruz undercard can be found below.
How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live stream, PPV, date and time
United States
Broadcast: PPV on Showtime
Date: Sunday, December 5
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: PPV on FITE TV
Date: Monday, December 6
Time: 1 am GMT
Australia
Broadcast: PPV on FITE TV
Date: Monday, December 6
Time: 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST
Other selected markets including Ireland, Germany, Italy
Broadcast: FITE TV
Date and time vary by location
Schedule available on event broadcast page
Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz results
- Mia Ellis def. Elizabeth Tuani by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)
Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live blog
To refresh the feed click here.
6:23 pm ET / 10:23 am AEDT
The first fight on non-televised Davis vs Cruz undercard goes the distance, as Mia Ellis earns a unanimous decision against Elizabeth Tuani after four rounds at super featherweight. All three judges scored the fight 39-37.
5:12 pm ET / 9:12 am AEDT
4:58 pm ET / 8:58 am AEDT
And this is what Davis vs Cruz main card live on pay-per-view looks like.
4:20 pm ET / 8:20 am AEDT
Davis vs Cruz non-televised undercard comprises six bouts. Stay tuned for the results.
3:45 pm ET / 7:45 am AEDT
Check out Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz tale of the tape.
3:24 pm ET / 7:24 am AEDT
And here is the video of final Davis vs Cruz faceoff from the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show.
3:21 pm ET / 7:21 am AEDT
Kicking off Davis vs Cruz live blog. In case you missed it, check out Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz preview trailer below.
Davis vs Cruz fight card
The four-fight Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz card live on pay-per-view follows the six-fight non-televised card. The full lineup looks as the following:
Main Card
- Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, lightweight – Davis’ WBA (regular) lightweight title
- Sebastian Fundora vs. Sergio Garcia, 12 rounds, super welterweight – WBC super welterweight title eliminator
- Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Carlos Adames, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Marriaga, 10 rounds, featherweight
Undercard (non-televised)
- Luis Arias vs. Vaughn Alexander, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Malik Warren vs. Eric Manriquez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Jalil Hackett vs. Darynn Leyva, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Carlos Garcon vs. Jason Soto, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Ava Knight vs. Nancy Franco de Alba, 8 rounds, super flyweight
- Mia Ellis vs. Elizabeth Tuani, 4 rounds, super featherweight