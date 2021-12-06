Sebastian Fundora decisions Sergio Garcia to win title eliminator (video)

American contender Sebastian Fundora earned a unanimous decision against Sergio Garcia of Spain after the pair went a full twelve-round distance in the WBC super welterweight title eliminator at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday December 5, which made it Monday December 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest served as the co-feature to Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live on pay-per-view on Showtime and FITE TV.

One judged scored the fight 115-113, another judge had it 117-111, and the third judge gave 118-110 all in favor of “The Towering Inferno”

How do you fight a guy like this?



Chopping the legs and kicking the body would certainly help, but this is boxing



(?? via @premierboxing)#DavisvsCruz #fundoragarcia pic.twitter.com/whUNNk5cRf — Parviz Iskenderov (@parviziskender) December 6, 2021

Both fighters entered the ring undefeated. Sebastian Fundora updates his record to 18-0-1, 12 KOs and remains unbeaten. Sergio Garcia drops to 33-1, 14 KOs and suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career.

