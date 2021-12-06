Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Boxing

Sebastian Fundora decisions Sergio Garcia to win title eliminator (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Sebastian Fundora vs Sergio Garcia
Sebastian Fundora delivers left in his bout againast Sergio Garcia | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Davis vs Cruz live from Los Angeles

American contender Sebastian Fundora earned a unanimous decision against Sergio Garcia of Spain after the pair went a full twelve-round distance in the WBC super welterweight title eliminator at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday December 5, which made it Monday December 6 in the UK and Australia. The contest served as the co-feature to Gervonta Davis vs Isaac Cruz live on pay-per-view on Showtime and FITE TV.

One judged scored the fight 115-113, another judge had it 117-111, and the third judge gave 118-110 all in favor of “The Towering Inferno”

Both fighters entered the ring undefeated. Sebastian Fundora updates his record to 18-0-1, 12 KOs and remains unbeaten. Sergio Garcia drops to 33-1, 14 KOs and suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career.

Get Davis vs Cruz full fight card results and live updates.

Boxing

