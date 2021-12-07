Paul vs Woodley 2 official for Dec 18, Fury withdraws, tickets on sale

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley square off in the rematch live on pay-per-view from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday, December 18. The latter steps in on a short notice replacing Tommy Fury, who withdrew from the contest due to a medical issue. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 19.

The pair first met in August, when Paul, YouTuber turned pro boxer, defeated former UFC welterweight champion Woodley by split decision. Their rematch is scheduled for eight rounds at 192-pound catchweight.

“When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I’m ready to fight anyone on December 18,” said Paul, who is 4-0 as a pro boxer with three knockouts. “Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don’t give a damn who it is. So, as I predicted Tommy Fumbles and Tyron is there to pick it up, stepping in, and contractually he is getting an extra $500,000 if he knocks me out.”

“First time I outboxed him. This time I’m gonna punish him and leave no doubt.”

The judges scored the first fight 77-75 for Paul, 77-75 for Woodley and 78-74 for Paul. In his post-fight comments, Woodley said he thought he won the fight.

“I didn’t expect him to eat my punches like that. But the fact that one judge only gave me two rounds is insane. Forget that Tommy Fury fight. Let’s run that back,” said Woodley after the fight.

“The ropes held him up when I hit him,” Woodley continued. “I could have had that knockdown. I landed power punches and he missed shots all night.”

Boxing fans can watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 live on pay-per-view on Showtime in the US and FITE TV in Australia and other countries. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, 2 am GMT in the UK and 1 pm AEDT in Australia.

