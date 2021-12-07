Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo tickets, schedule, where to watch, time, undercard

Four-division world champion and future hall of famer Nonito Donaire puts his WBA bantamweight title on the line when he faces Reymart Gaballo at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, December 11. The all-Filipino clash headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime. The date when the event airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday, December 12.

Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) last fought in May when he knocked out former champion Nordine Oubaali to claim WBA bantamweight title. Unbeaten Reymart Gaballo (24-0) was in action late last year when he defeated Emmanuel Rodroguez by split decision and took then vacant interim WBC 118-pound belt.

While not finalized, Donaire vs Gaballo undercard is expected to feature Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (18-0, 10 KOs) of Uzbekistan faceoff Cody Crowley of Canada in a twelve-rounder at welterweight, and Marlon Tapales (34-3, 17 KOs) of the Philippines up against Hiroaki Teshigawara (22-2-2, 15 KOs) of Japan in a twelve-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Brandun Lee (23-0, 21 KOs) is expected to take on his fellow-American Juan Heraldez (16-1-1, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight.

Donaire vs Gaballo tickets

Donaire vs Gaballo tickets for Saturday, December 11 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo, live stream, date and time

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live stream on Showtime. The date is Saturday, December 11. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, which makes it 3 am GMT in the UK, 2 pm AEDT in Australia and 11 am PST in the Philippines.

Donaire vs Gaballo international broadcast is yet to be confirmed.

Donaire vs Gaballo Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Donaire vs Gaballo Fight Week in Carson, CA, leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. Check out the schedule below (all times PT).

The final Donaire vs Gaballo pre-fight press conference is on Thursday, December 9. Live stream from Ballroom Regency 1 at Hyatt Regency at LAX is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube starting at 1 pm.

The official Donaire vs Gaballo weigh-in ceremony is on Friday, December 10 at 1 pm. Live stream from Ballroom Regency 1 at Hyatt Regency at LAX is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Donaire vs Gaballo fight date is Saturday, December 11. The location is Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Doors open 4 pm (first fight time forthcoming). Telecast on Showtime begins at 7 pm.

Donaire vs Gaballo post-fight press conference follows the event, as the action inside the boxing ring concludes. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Donaire vs Gaballo fight card

The announced to date list of bouts featured on Donaire vs Gaballo fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be set shortly.

Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Donaire’s WBC bantamweight title

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Cody Crowley, 12 rounds, welterweight

Marlon Tapales vs. Hiroaki Teshigawara, 12 rounds, super bantamweight

Brandun Lee vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight