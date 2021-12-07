UFC 269 start time: How to watch Oliveira vs Poirier

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier features two championship bouts live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, December 11. The date PPV fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 12.

In the main event Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) defends his UFC lightweight title against former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC). In the co-main event featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (21-4) defends her 135-pound belt against Julianna Pena (10-4). Both championship bouts are scheduled for five rounds.

Also on the pay-per-view card a welterweight battle between Geoff Neal (13-4) and Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-4), and a flyweight matchup between Kai Kara-France (22-9) and Cody Garbrandt (12-4). Kicking off the action Raulian Paiva (21-3) and Sean O’Malley (14-1) square off at bantamweight. The full UFC 269 fight card can be found below.

UFC 269 start time in the US, Oliveira vs Poirier

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, December 11. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early preliminary card starting at at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 269 UK time, Oliveira vs Poirier

MMA fans in the United Kingdon can watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live stream on BT Sport. The date is Sunday, December 12. The start time is 3 am GMT.

The preliminary card live stream on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport starts at 1 am GMT on Sunday, December 12. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass kicks off at 11 pm GMT on Saturday, December 11.

UFC 269 Australia time, Oliveira vs Poirier

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live stream on Kayo Sports. The date is Sunday, December 12. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starts at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST.

UFC 269 fight card

The full UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT)

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena – Nunes’s UFC women’s bantamweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT)

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early Preliminary Card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT)

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira