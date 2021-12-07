UFC 269 fight card, tickets, date, time, location, live stream, Oliveira vs Poirier

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night.

In the main event Charles Oliveira defends his UFC lightweight title against former interim champion Dustin Poirier. Riding the nine-win streak Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) is making the first defense of his belt, that he claimed in May by TKO in the second round against Michael Chandler. Before that he scored a unanimous decision against Tony Ferguson and submitted Kevin Lee in Round 3. Poirier (28-6, 1 NC) is coming off a pair of back to back wins against Conor McGregor and a unanimous decision against Dan Hooker. In September 2019 he challenged for UFC lightweight title, but was submitted in the third round by then champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the co-main event two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight strap against Julianna Pena. Nunes (21-4) won her previous bout by submission in the first round against Megan Anderson, which marked her second successful featherweight title defense. Pena (10-4) won her previous outing by submission in the third round against Sara McMann.

UFC 269 tickets

UFC 269 tickets are on sale. The location is T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date is Saturday, December 11. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live stream, date and time

United States

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, December 11. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

United Kingdom

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, December 12 at 3 am GMT. Live broadcast is available on BT Sport.

Australia

In Australia UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier airs live on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 12. The start time is 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier fight card

UFC 269 fight card live on pay-per-view also features Geoff Neal (13-4) up against Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-4) at welterweight, Kai Kara-France 22-9 faceoff Cody Garbrandt (12-4) at flyweight, and Raulian Paiva (21-3) versus Sean O’Malley (14-1) at bantamweight.

The full UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT / 11 am AWST)

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena – Nunes’s UFC women’s bantamweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT / 9 am AWST)

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early Preliminary Card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST)

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira