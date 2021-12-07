Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey date, time, tickets, where to watch, live stream, full card

Three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko meets former world champion Richard Commey at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, December 11. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 12. The bout is scheduled for twelve rounds at lightweight.

Vasiliy Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) last fought in June when he stopped Masayoshi Nakatani in the ninth round and rebounded from the defeat suffered against former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez. Richard Commey (30-3, 27 KOs) was in action in February when he KO’d Jackson Marinez in the sixth round after he was stopped by Lopez in Round 2.

In the co-feature Jared Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs) takes on Oleksandr Teslenko (17-1, 13 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. Among other bouts featured on the card, Keyshawn Davis (3-0, 2 KOs) battles it out against Jose Zaragoza (8-3-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight, and Nico Ali Walsh (2-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Reyes Sanchez (6-0, 2 KOs) in the four-rounder at middleweight.

On the top of Lomachenko vs Commey undercard Xander Zayas (11-0, 8 KOs) takes on Alessio Mastronunzio (9-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at junior middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Lomachenko vs Commey tickets

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, December 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York are on sale. Tickets can purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live stream, date and time

United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live on ESPN and live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, December 11. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The undercard kicks off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT live and exclusive on ESPN+.

United Kingdom

Lomachenko vs Commey UK time is scheduled for Sunday, December 12 at 2 am GMT. Fans can watch the fight live stream on Sky Sports.

Australia

In Australia Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey airs live stream on ESPN on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 12. The start time is 1 pm AEDT.

Lomachenko vs Commey fight card

The full Lomachenko vs Commey fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, lightweight

Jared Anderson vs. Oleksandr Teslenko, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Alessio Mastronunzio, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Julio Cesar Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Bryan Emmanuel Ramirez, 4 rounds, welterweight

John Bauza vs. Michael Williams Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

James Wilkins vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Joe Ward vs. Britton Norwood, 6 rounds, light heavyweight