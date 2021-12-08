UFC 269 Australia time: How to watch Oliveira vs Poirier – all states and territories

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier features a pair of championship bouts live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, December 12 at 2 pm AEDT.

Headlining the show UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) makes the first defense of his belt against former interim titleholder Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC). Preceding the main event, two-weight UFC champion Amanda Nunes (21-4) defends her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena (10-4).

Also on the PPV card Geoff Neal (13-4) meets Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-4) at welterweight, and Kai Kara-France (22-9) goes up against Cody Garbrandt (12-4) at flyweight. Kicking off the action, Raulian Paiva (21-3) and Sean O’Malley (14-1) do battle at bantamweight.

On the top of preliminary card Dan Ige (15-4) takes on Josh Emmett (16-2) at featherweight. Among other bouts, former 135-pound champion Dominick Cruz (23-3) squares off against Pedro Munhoz (19-6, 1 NC) at bantamweight, and Tai Tuivasa (12-3) faces off Augusto Sakai (15-3-1) at heavyweight. The full UFC 269 lineup can be found below.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, December 12. The start time is 2 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $54.95.

The preliminary card begins at 12 pm AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The early preliminary card kicks off at 10 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 269 start time in Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEDT)

UFC 269 Adelaide time (ACDT)

UFC 269 start time in Brisbane (AEST)

UFC 269 Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 269 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 269 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 269 fight card

The full UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena – Nunes’s UFC women’s bantamweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early Preliminary Card

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira