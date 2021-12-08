Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Boxing

Zurdo Ramirez ready to face ‘dangerous fighter’ Yunieski Gonzalez

Newswire
Zurdo Ramirez faces Yunieski Gonzalez live on DAZN
Zurdo Ramirez | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions

Zurdo Ramirez faces Yunieski Gonzalez in WBA light heavyweight title eliminator

Former world champion and undefeated contender Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs) hosted a media workout today ahead of his WBA light heavyweight title eliminator against Yunieski “The Monster” Gonzalez (21-3, 17 KOs) on Saturday, December 18 at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX. Check out below what he had to say about the upcoming bout. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 19.

Zurdo vs Gonzalez tickets to witness all the action on the fight date at the venue are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Other boxing fans around the world can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez: I’m ready for big challenges

“I think my fight against Sullivan Barrera this past July, showed my strengths as a fighter. I was able to put on a great performance and show everyone that I am someone to take note of in the light heavyweight division. Barrera had a lot of experience, he had faced many great champions and I stopped him. No one had stopped him like I did, and I think that showed that I am ready for big challenges in the division.”

“San Antonio, has a big boxing fanbase and that is big for me and my career as a fighter. I have fought there before and people love my style of boxing, so they can expect a great performance from me on December 18.”

What Zurdo Ramirez and Yunieski Gonzalez had to say on media call

“Gonzalez is a dangerous fighter. He accepted the fight to face me and that makes me think that he wants everything that I have and I am not going to let him take anything away from me. I have been training so hard to get to this level and I am not going to let anyone get in my way.”

Get the Zurdo vs Gonzalez full fight card and start time.



Boxing



