Caoimhin Agyarko expects ‘a very impressive stoppage’ against Noe Larios Jr

‘Black Thunder’ Caoimhin Agyarko is promising to make a statement when he takes on unbeaten American Noe Larios Jr for the vacant WBA International middleweight title. The pair squares off live stream on DAZN from the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in Australia.

The undefeated Belfast talent (9-0, 6 KOs), who is managed by Paul Ready and STN Sports, recently put pen to paper on a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing after impressing with a string of eye-catching knockout wins.

Caoimhin Agyarko: I always have bad intentions when i step through the ropes

‘Black Thunder’ harbours dreams of becoming Ireland’s first ever black World Champion and the 25-year-old former Holy Trinity amateur standout is hoping to steal the show when he makes his Matchroom debut on the undercard of Conor Benn and Irish legend Katie Taylor.

“I’m super excited to fight for Matchroom and DAZN,” said Agyarko. “It’s a new platform for me and I feel like I’m starting over again. I can’t wait to put on a good performance. It’s a dream come true for me to box on the undercard of Katie Taylor. I think Katie is not only the greatest female boxer of all time but also one of the greatest athletes of all time. For me to make my Matchroom debut on her undercard means so much to me.”

“I’m on a five-fight knockout run and I want to keep that going. I want to improve from my last fight. I’ve made major adjustments in the gym. I’m a much happier fighter with his new team I’m with – Matchroom and Paul Ready and STN. I think you’ll see a different Caoimhin Agyarko on the night. I expect a lot from myself.”

“I always have bad intentions when I step through the ropes. When I get in there on the night something just clicks and it’s completely different. There’s a fire burning inside of me and it’s seek and destroy. I expect an explosive dominant performance and a very impressive stoppage. I feel like I’m boxing’s best kept secret but after December 11 everyone will know who Caoimhin Agyarko is.”

“I expect him to be a tough opponent. I expect him to come and fight. He’s got this opportunity on a Matchroom card live on DAZN. He’s unbeaten, he’s never tasted defeat before, so I expect the best version of him on the night. He’ll come and try and make a statement. He’s 14-0, I haven’t been thrown in with a journeyman or someone that I’m meant to rollover. It’s a step up for me and I’m looking to make a statement.”

Agyarko vs Larios Jr is featured on the Matchroom Boxing fight card headlined by Conor Benn up againast Chris Algieri. Among other bouts, featured on the card Katie Taylor defends her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight belts against WBA mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova.