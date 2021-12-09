Benn vs Algieri pre-fight press conference (video)

The final pre-fight press conference, hosted by Eddie Hearn, features Conor Benn and Chris Algieri, as well as Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova, ahead of their respective bouts live on DAZN from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in Australia.

The press conference is scheduled for Thursday, December 9 at 7 am ET / 4 am PT in the US, 12 pm GMT in the UK and 11 pm AEDT in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

