Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri live stream, start time, where to watch, undercard

Rising welterweight Conor Benn goes up against former world champion Chris Algieri at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in Australia. The pair squares off in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Undefeated Benn (19-0, 12 KOs) was in action in September when he defeated Adrian Granados by unanimous decision to make the fifth successful defense of his WBA Continental welterweight title. Former WBO junior welterweight champion Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs), who previously shared the ring with Errol Spence Jr, Manny Pacquiao, Amir Khan, among others, last fought in August when he scored a unanimous decision against Mikkel LesPierre and secured the fourth win in a row.

In the evening’s co-feature Katie Taylor defends her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine lightweight titles against WBA mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova. Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Jennifer Han, which marked her fourth successful undisputed lightweight title defense. Sharipova (14-1, 8 KOs) won her previous bout by TKO in the second round against Liubov Beliakova.

Among the bouts featured on Benn vs Algieri undercard, Robbie Davies Jr (21-3, 14 KOs) and Henry Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs) battle it out for WBA Continental super lightweight title, and Joe Cordina (13-0, 8 KOs) faces Miko Khatchatryan (13-0 7 KOs) for WBA Continental super featherweight belt. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri live stream date and time

Boxing fans can watch Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, December 11. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 6 pm GMT in the UK. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT and 10 pm GMT, respectively.

The date when Conor Benn vs Chirs Algieri airs live in Australia is Sunday, December 12. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT. The main event is expected at approximately 9 am AEDT.

The undercard kicks off two hours prior to the main card live stream on Matchroom Boxing and DAZN Boxing channels on YouTube.

Benn vs Algieri fight card

The full Benn vs Algieri fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA Continental welterweight title

Katie Taylor vs. Firuza Sharipova, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title

Robbie Davies Jr vs. Henry Lundy, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Continental super lightweight title

Joe Cordina vs. Miko Khatchatryan, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBA Continental super featherweight title

Peter McGrail vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Noe Larios Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Undercard

Paddy Lacey vs. Vasif Mamedov, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Joe McGrail vs. Francisco Rodriguez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Calum French vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Jordan Gill vs. Alan Isaias Luques Castillo, 8 rounds, featherweight