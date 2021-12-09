Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo press conference (video)

Ahead of their WBC bantamweight title fight live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday December 11, four-division world champion and future hall of famer Nonito Donaire and unbeaten contender Reymart Gaballo partake in the final pre-fight press conference. The date when all-Filipino clash airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday December 12.

Boxing fans can watch Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live stream on Showtime in the US and on FITE TV internationally.

Donaire vs Gaballo press conference live stream from Ballroom Regency 1 at Hyatt Regency at LAX is available up top at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm GMT in the UK on Thursday December 9, and 8 am AEDT in Australia and 5 am PST in the Philippines on Friday December 10.

