Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo press conference (video)

Donaire vs Gaballo live from Carson, CA

Ahead of their WBC bantamweight title fight live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday December 11, four-division world champion and future hall of famer Nonito Donaire and unbeaten contender Reymart Gaballo partake in the final pre-fight press conference. The date when all-Filipino clash airs live in the UK, Australia and the Philippines is Sunday December 12.

Boxing fans can watch Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live stream on Showtime in the US and on FITE TV internationally.

Donaire vs Gaballo press conference live stream from Ballroom Regency 1 at Hyatt Regency at LAX is available up top at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm GMT in the UK on Thursday December 9, and 8 am AEDT in Australia and 5 am PST in the Philippines on Friday December 10.

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo tickets, schedule, where to watch, time, undercard

Get the full Donaire vs Gaballo fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

