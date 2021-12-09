Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey press conference (video)

Lomachenko vs Commey live from New York

Ahead of their bout live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, December 11, former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and former world champion Richard Commey partake in the final pre-fight press conference. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 12.

Fans can watch the event live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Lomachenko vs Commey final pre-fight press conference live stream is available up top, starting at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the US and 5 pm GMT in the UK on Thursday, December 9, and 4 am AEDT in Australia on Friday, December 10. Also expected in attendance the Top Rank promoter Bob Arum and other fighters battling it out on the night.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey date, time, tickets, where to watch, live stream

Get Lomachenko vs Commey full fight card.

