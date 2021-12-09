Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey press conference (video)

Ahead of their bout live from Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, December 11, former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and former world champion Richard Commey partake in the final pre-fight press conference. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, December 12.

Fans can watch the event live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Lomachenko vs Commey final pre-fight press conference live stream is available up top, starting at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT in the US and 5 pm GMT in the UK on Thursday, December 9, and 4 am AEDT in Australia on Friday, December 10. Also expected in attendance the Top Rank promoter Bob Arum and other fighters battling it out on the night.

