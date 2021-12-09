Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Vasiliy Lomachenko ‘would like’ to fight Kambosos Jr, ‘focused’ on Commey

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez
Vasyl Lomachenko (right) in his bout against Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Lomachenko faces Commey live from New York

Former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is determined to return to the top of the lightweight division. A former unified lightweight king fights former world champion Richard Commey in a twelve-round main event at Madison Square Garden this Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia.

Lomachenko vs Commey tickets to witness all the action at MSG are on sale, and can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Boxing fans in the US can also watch the fight live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live stream on ESPN+.

In The UK Lomachenko vs Commey airs live on Sky Sports, while in Australia and other countries the live stream is available on FITE TV.

Vasiliy Lomachenko: My goals keep me motivated, one of which is to become undisputed cha

Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) last fought in June, knocking out Masayoshi Nakatani in nine rounds. George Kambosos Jr. recently staked his claim as the division’s top dog with last month’s split decision over Teofimo Lopez, who toppled Lomachenko by unanimous decision in October 2020.

Kambosos’ win shook up the lightweight picture, and Lomachenko aims to make a bold statement Saturday evening.

Lomachenko said: “Richard Commey has big power, reach and experience. This is an interesting challenge for me, and I know it’s a fight the fans are excited to watch.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

“I am 100 percent healthy and ready for Saturday night. I can’t wait. Madison Square Garden is like a second home for me. So many great moments in my career have taken place at Madison Square Garden. I won the lightweight title against Jorge Linares in that arena, so returning there brings back many great memories.”

“I’m not going to say if I am the number one lightweight. That is a question for the fans. I always want to show my skills in the ring, and I hope the fans enjoy what I do.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey date, time, tickets, where to watch, live stream, full card

“We can discuss my future after Saturday night. Of course, Kambosos is a fight I would like. He is the new champion, and he had a great performance against Lopez. But Commey deserves my full attention, and that is the task I am focused on now.”

“My goals keep me motivated, one of which is to become undisputed champion. Commey is one of the division’s most dangerous fighters, and he is the one standing in my way.”

Get the full Lomachenko vs Commey fight card.

