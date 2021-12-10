BKFC Tampa live stream, start time, how to watch, results, Brown vs Taylor, full fight card

BKFC Fight Night Tampa features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts live on pay-per-view from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, FL on Thursday December 9, which makes it Friday December 10 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Martin Brown (2-0) and Bobby “Captain America” Taylor (3-0) square off in a lightweight title eliminator. The winner is expected to face reigning champion Luis Palomino at the future show.

In the co-main event Taylor Starling faces Hannah Guy at strawweight. The full BKFC Tampa lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Fight Night Tampa live stream

Fans can watch BKFC Fight Night Tampa: Brown vs Taylor live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, December 9 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, which makes it Friday, December 10 at 1 am GMT in the UK and 12 pm AEDT in Australia.

BKFC Tampa free live stream of preliminary card kicks off on bareknuckle.tv and FITE TV an hour earlier.

Get the full BKFC Tampa fight card below and stay tuned for results

BKFC Tampa fight card

Main Card

Martin Brown vs. Bobby Taylor

Taylor Starling vs. Hannah Guy

David Mundell vs. Stanislav Grosu

Delaney Bailey vs. Jenny Savage

Jordan Nash vs. Noah Cutter

Terry Janoski vs. Shahriar Zolfaghari

Peter Petties vs. Robbie Peralta

Joshua Ridge vs. Jerald Gregori

Bryan Cromer vs. Joshua Sanchez

Preliminary Card

Rynell Riley vs. Trukon Carson

Joshua Sikes vs. Michael Stripling

Stevo Morris vs. Jorge Gonzalez Rolon