BKFC Tampa live stream, start time, how to watch, results, Brown vs Taylor, full fight card

BKFC Fight Night Tampa: Martin Brown vs Bobby Taylor
BKFC Fight Night Tampa: Martin Brown vs Bobby Taylor

BKFC Fight Night Tampa: Brown vs Taylor

BKFC Fight Night Tampa features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts live on pay-per-view from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, FL on Thursday December 9, which makes it Friday December 10 in the UK and Australia. In the main event Martin Brown (2-0) and Bobby “Captain America” Taylor (3-0) square off in a lightweight title eliminator. The winner is expected to face reigning champion Luis Palomino at the future show.

In the co-main event Taylor Starling faces Hannah Guy at strawweight. The full BKFC Tampa lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Fight Night Tampa live stream

Fans can watch BKFC Fight Night Tampa: Brown vs Taylor live stream on FITE TV. The start time is scheduled for Thursday, December 9 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, which makes it Friday, December 10 at 1 am GMT in the UK and 12 pm AEDT in Australia.

BKFC Tampa free live stream of preliminary card kicks off on bareknuckle.tv and FITE TV an hour earlier.

BKFC Fight Night Tampa

Get the full BKFC Tampa fight card below and stay tuned for results

BKFC Tampa fight card

Main Card

  • Martin Brown vs. Bobby Taylor
  • Taylor Starling vs. Hannah Guy
  • David Mundell vs. Stanislav Grosu
  • Delaney Bailey vs. Jenny Savage
  • Jordan Nash vs. Noah Cutter
  • Terry Janoski vs. Shahriar Zolfaghari
  • Peter Petties vs. Robbie Peralta
  • Joshua Ridge vs. Jerald Gregori
  • Bryan Cromer vs. Joshua Sanchez

Preliminary Card

  • Rynell Riley vs. Trukon Carson
  • Joshua Sikes vs. Michael Stripling
  • Stevo Morris vs. Jorge Gonzalez Rolon
