Kickboxing

Best of Boxing Fighters System 2 in Nimes (video)

WKN Kickboxing World Championship

Enjoy some of the best moments from the second edition of Boxing Fighters System featuring two WKN world title bouts in Nimes, France this past Saturday, December 4. Among the bouts Christian Berthely secured a prestigious World Kickboxing Network super welterweight title by unanimous decision against Giorgi Kankava of Georgia, while his French-fellow Hakim Ketaieb earned WKN World super lightweight title by unanimous decision against Antonio Campoy of Spain.

Get the BFS 2 full fight card results.

KickboxingNewsVideo

