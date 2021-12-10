Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri weigh-in results (video)

Benn vs Algieri live from Liverpool

Conor Benn faces former world champion Chris Algieri live on DAZN from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Benn vs Algieri weigh-in start time is scheduled for 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US and 1 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 10, and 12 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday December 11. Live stream video is available up top.

In the co-main event Katie Taylor defends her undisputed lightweight title against Firuza Sharipova. Get Benn vs Algieri full fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri

Benn vs Algieri fight card

Main Card

  • Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA Continental welterweight title
  • Katie Taylor vs. Firuza Sharipova, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title
  • Robbie Davies Jr vs. Henry Lundy, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Continental super lightweight title
  • Joe Cordina vs. Miko Khatchatryan, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBA Continental super featherweight title
  • Peter McGrail vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Noe Larios Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri live stream, start time, where to watch

Undercard

  • Paddy Lacey vs. Vasif Mamedov, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Joe McGrail vs. Francisco Rodriguez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Calum French vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Jordan Gill vs. Alan Isaias Luques Castillo, 8 rounds, featherweight
