Estrellas de Acero 6 in Buenos Aires in memory of Argentinian legend Jorge ‘Acero’ Cali

Five WKN championship belts are on the line at the sixth edition of Estrellas de Acero taking place on December 12 in Buenos Aires. The event is dedicated to memory of Argentinian legend, former WKN World super cruiserweight champion, Jorge Acero Cali (1971-2021).

Headlining the show Nicolas “El Maldito” Jara of Argentina and Jambavan Vieira Morales of Paraguay battle it out for WKN South America super lightweight title in Full Contact. In the co-main event Andrea “La Pochito” Salazar of Argentina and Gisela “La Emperatriz” Luna of Chile square off in WKN South America featherweight championship in oriental kickboxing. The full lineup can be found below.

The event is presented by Francisco Ezequiel Viera Pirez and WKN Argentina.

Estrellas de Acero 6 in memory of ????? ????? ???? ???? [ #EA6 | Dec 12 | Estadio Mary Terán de Weiss | https://t.co/Prc9Vdqq4u ] pic.twitter.com/m74Up5ICVk — World Kickboxing Network (@WKNkickboxing) December 7, 2021

Estrellas de Acero 6 fight card

WKN South America super lightweight title, Full Contact

Nicolas “El Maldito” Jara (Argentina) vs. Jambavan Vieira Morales (Paraguay)

WKN South America featherweight title, oriental rules

Andrea “La Pochito” Salazar (Argentina) vs. Gisela “La Emperatriz” Luna (Chile)

WKN Argentina lightweight title, kickboxing

Tomas Chacal Aguirre vs. Braian Caggiano

WKN Argentina super featherweight title, oriental rules

Agustin Cardenes vs. Juan Martín

WKN Argentina Flyweight title, oriental rules

Florencia Greco vs. Yamila Nuñez