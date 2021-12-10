Firuza Sharipova: Katie Taylor has been my idol all the time but I’m coming here to win

Firuza Sharipova goes up against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in Australia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds world championship bout serving as part of doubleheader topped by Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri. Boxing fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

In her previous bout unbeaten champion Katie Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Jennifer Han. With the victory she made the fourth successful defense of her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine belts.

“I’m very aware of the challenge on Saturday night, I haven’t overlooked Sharipova at all, I know what she brings, and I’m prepared for whatever comes my way Saturday night,” said Taylor at the final pre-fight press conference. “I’m also aware that there’s so many big fights out there for me, the bigger names that could possibly happen next year, so I’ve got to get through Saturday night first and focus on the bigger fights ahead.”

“You’ve seen so many upsets so far this year in the boxing world when people have maybe gone into the ring underprepared or overlooking certain opponents. I know that obviously can’t happen, I’ve made that mistake before as an amateur fighter where I have overlooked opponents – being beaten and learning the hard way. I’m 100% prepared and focused coming into the fight, I’m ready to put on a big performance.”

“I can’t wait, this is such an amazing card with so many packed fights, it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere and an amazing night – full of so many Irish people travelling over for the fight. It’s going to be a loud arena so I can’t wait to get in there and perform.”

Firuza Sharipova (14-1, 8 KOs) is coming off the win by TKO in the second round against Liubov Beliakova.

“I feel very confident and welcomed here in this city [Liverpool], I have a great respect for Katie Taylor,” said Sharipova. “She’s been my idol all the time but I’m coming here to win.”

“I was preparing well, thanks to my team for their support and I’m ready for the fight on Saturday night.”

