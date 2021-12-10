Lomachenko expects ‘interesting fight’ against Commey who ‘has big heart’

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey square off at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds lightweight bout features former pound-for-pound king and three-division world champion going up against former world champion in the headliner of Top Rank Boxing fight card.

Advertisements

Lomachenko vs Commey tickets to witness all the action at Madison Square Garden can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States, Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Check out what the fighters had to say at the final pre-fight press conference held earlier today.

Vasiliy Lomachenko: He has big power and reach and has experience and a big heart

“Madison Square Garden is a special place for me because during my professional career I had a lot of memorable fights here. It is the Mecca of Boxing.”

“Thank you, Commey, you are a strong fighter. I think we are giving a very interesting fight to the fans. As I said before, he has big power and reach and has experience and a big heart.”

“I’m very excited because this is the next step of my boxing career, and it will be very interesting for the fans.”

Richard Commey: I knew I needed to come back and I came back very strong

“I’m feeling good. I’m very excited. This is my second time coming here. The last time didn’t work out well for me [against Teofimo Lopez], so I have the opportunity to right the wrong.”

“I’ve got all of my country [Ghana] behind me. I’ve got all of the little children back home who want to be where I am, and I know it’s not an easy fight, but I’m coming.”

“Losing is part of boxing, so regardless of how you lose, it’s all about coming back. So whatever happened with the Teofimo Lopez fight, it is what it is and I took it as a man.”

“I knew I needed to come back and I came back very strong, and that is the reason why Loma chose me, and Saturday we are going to see what happens.”

In the co-feature Jared Anderson (10-0, 10 KOs) faces off Oleksandr Teslenko (17-1, 13 KOs) at heavyweight.

Get the full Lomachenko vs Commey fight card.