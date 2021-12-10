Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Boxing

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo weigh-in results (video)

Newswire
Donaire vs Gaballo live from Carson

Four-division world champion and future hall of famer Nonito Donaire defends his WBC bantamweight belt against fellow-Filipino and unbeaten interim WBC 118-pound titleholder Reymart Gaballo live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. Ahead of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Donaire vs Gaballo weigh-in start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 10, and 9 am AEDT in Australia and 5 am PST in the Philippines on Saturday December 11. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE TV in the UK, Australia, the Philippines and other international countries.

In the co-main event Kudratillo Abdukakhorov takes on Cody Crowley in a twelve-rounder welterweight. Get Donaire vs Gaballo full fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Donaire vs Gaballo fight card

  • Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Donaire’s WBC bantamweight title
  • Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Cody Crowley, 12 rounds, welterweight
  • Marlon Tapales vs. Hiroaki Teshigawara, 12 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Brandun Lee vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo tickets, schedule, where to watch, time

  • Andrew Tabiti vs. Mitch Williams, 10 rounds, cruiserweight
  • Custio Clayton vs. Cameron Krael, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Bryan Roberto Flores Favela vs. Tyrone Luckey, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Nick Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

More
BoxingNewsVideo

