Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo weigh-in results (video)

Four-division world champion and future hall of famer Nonito Donaire defends his WBC bantamweight belt against fellow-Filipino and unbeaten interim WBC 118-pound titleholder Reymart Gaballo live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. Ahead of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Donaire vs Gaballo weigh-in start time is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 10, and 9 am AEDT in Australia and 5 am PST in the Philippines on Saturday December 11. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE TV in the UK, Australia, the Philippines and other international countries.

In the co-main event Kudratillo Abdukakhorov takes on Cody Crowley in a twelve-rounder welterweight. Get Donaire vs Gaballo full fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Donaire vs Gaballo fight card

Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Donaire’s WBC bantamweight title

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. Cody Crowley, 12 rounds, welterweight

Marlon Tapales vs. Hiroaki Teshigawara, 12 rounds, super bantamweight

Brandun Lee vs. Juan Heraldez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Andrew Tabiti vs. Mitch Williams, 10 rounds, cruiserweight

Custio Clayton vs. Cameron Krael, 10 rounds, welterweight

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Miguel Angel Perez Aispuro, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Bryan Roberto Flores Favela vs. Tyrone Luckey, 8 rounds, lightweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Nick Jones, 6 rounds, heavyweight