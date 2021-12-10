UFC 269 press conference, Oliveira vs Poirier (video)

UFC 269 pre-fight press conference is held two day ahead of the MMA event produced live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 11 in the US and Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. In attendance UFC President Dana White, lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, former interim 155-pound titleholder Dustin Poirier, two-division champion Amanda Nunes and bantamweight contender Juliana Pena.

UFC 269 press conference date and time is scheduled for Thursday, December 9 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, which makes it 1 am GMT in the UK and 12 pm AEDT in Australia on Friday, December 10. Live stream video is available up top.

MMA fans can watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK and on Kayo Sports in Australia.

