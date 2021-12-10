Search
Stream UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live on ESPN+ PPV
Stream UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live on ESPN+ PPV
UFC

UFC 269 weigh-in results, Oliveira vs Poirier (video)

Newswire

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier weigh-in live show

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

UFC 269 weigh-in live show starts at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the US and 4:50 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 10, and 3:50 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday December 11. Live stream video is available up top.

In the main event Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) makes the first defense of his UFC lightweight title against former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC). In the co-main event bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (21-4) defends her 135-pound strap against Julianna Pena (10-4).

MMA fans can watch UFC 269 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get the full UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

UFC 269 fight card

Main Card

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title
  • Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena – Nunes’s UFC women’s bantamweight title
  • Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Preliminary Card

  • Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
  • Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz
  • Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
  • Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

UFC 269 Australia time: How to watch Oliveira vs Poirier – all states and territories

Early Preliminary Card

  • Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
  • Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner
  • Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN
Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Stream UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live on ESPN+ PPV

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097