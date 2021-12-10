UFC 269 weigh-in results, Oliveira vs Poirier (video)

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
UFC 269 weigh-in live show starts at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the US and 4:50 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 10, and 3:50 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday December 11. Live stream video is available up top.
In the main event Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) makes the first defense of his UFC lightweight title against former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC). In the co-main event bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (21-4) defends her 135-pound strap against Julianna Pena (10-4).
MMA fans can watch UFC 269 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.
Get the full UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.
UFC 269 fight card
Main Card
- Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title
- Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena – Nunes’s UFC women’s bantamweight title
- Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
- Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley
Preliminary Card
- Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige
- Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz
- Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa
- Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva
Early Preliminary Card
- Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick
- Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
- Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner
- Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley
- Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira