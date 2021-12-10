UFC 269 weigh-in results, Oliveira vs Poirier (video)

UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

UFC 269 weigh-in live show starts at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the US and 4:50 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 10, and 3:50 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday December 11. Live stream video is available up top.

In the main event Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) makes the first defense of his UFC lightweight title against former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC). In the co-main event bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (21-4) defends her 135-pound strap against Julianna Pena (10-4).

MMA fans can watch UFC 269 live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, BT Sport in the United Kingdom, and Kayo Sports in Australia.

Get the full UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

UFC 269 fight card

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier – Oliveira’s UFC lightweight title

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena – Nunes’s UFC women’s bantamweight title

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early Preliminary Card

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira