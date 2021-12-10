Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey weigh-in results (video)

Lomachenko vs Commey live from New York

Three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko faces former world champion Richard Commey at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the bouts the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Lomachenko vs Commey weigh-in start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 6 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 10, and 5 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday December 11. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live stream on ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey

In the co-main event Jared Anderson takes on Oleksandr Teslenko in an eight-rounder heavyweight. Get Lomachenko vs Commey full fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Lomachenko vs Commey fight card

Main Card

  • Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, lightweight
  • Jared Anderson vs. Oleksandr Teslenko, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey date, time, tickets, where to watch, live stream

Undercard

  • Xander Zayas vs. Alessio Mastronunzio, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Pablo Valdez vs. Julio Cesar Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Kelvin Davis vs. Bryan Emmanuel Ramirez, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • John Bauza vs. Michael Williams Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • James Wilkins vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Joe Ward vs. Britton Norwood, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
