Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey weigh-in results (video)

Three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko faces former world champion Richard Commey at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. Ahead of the bouts the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Lomachenko vs Commey weigh-in start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US and 6 pm GMT in the UK on Friday December 10, and 5 am AEDT in Australia on Saturday December 11. Live stream video is available up top.

Boxing fans can watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Richard Commey live stream on ESPN+ in the US, Sky Sports in the UK and FITE TV in Australia and other countries.

In the co-main event Jared Anderson takes on Oleksandr Teslenko in an eight-rounder heavyweight. Get Lomachenko vs Commey full fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Lomachenko vs Commey fight card

Main Card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, lightweight

Jared Anderson vs. Oleksandr Teslenko, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Zaragoza, 6 rounds, lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Xander Zayas vs. Alessio Mastronunzio, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Julio Cesar Sanchez, 6 rounds, welterweight

Kelvin Davis vs. Bryan Emmanuel Ramirez, 4 rounds, welterweight

John Bauza vs. Michael Williams Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

James Wilkins vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Joe Ward vs. Britton Norwood, 6 rounds, light heavyweight