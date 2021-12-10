What Nonito Donaire and Reymart Gaballo had to say at the final pre-fight presser

Nonito Donaire and Reymart Gaballo square off live from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK, Australia and the Philippines. The all-Filipino contest features four-division world champion and future hall of famer defending his WBC bantamweight title against unbeaten contender and interim WBC 118-pound titleholder.

Advertisements

Check out below what the fighters had to say at the final press conference ahead of their bout.

Donaire vs Gaballo tickets to witness all action at Dignity Health Sports Park can be purchased through Vivid Seats. Other boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on Showtime in the United States and FITE TV in the UK, Australia, the Philippines and other countries.

Nonito Donaire: The greater man can look into his opponent’s eyes, shake hands with him and then go for the kill

“For me, after the Naoya Inoue fight, I saw that I still had a purpose in this sport. I came in strong against Nordine Oubaali in my last fight because I have that purpose. That purpose is to become undisputed champion of the world.”

“I’m proud that there is another Filipino fighting at this level. I’m happy to be sharing the ring with Reymart. I know he’s very hungry and that he has a big dream, just like everyone in the Philippines. I know that he’s going to be at his best, so I made sure that I’m prepared and at my best as well.”

“I’ve faced a lot of top guys with great power like Gaballo has. My experience allows me to have no fear of the power. We’re just focused on our strategy and how I can take advantage of his style.”

Advertisements

“We’re 100% ready. We build up our mental fortitude so we can always push forward and be ready. We’re only as strong as our mind can be. My mental strength is through the moon.”

“I’m here enjoying this moment and every moment I have left in my career. In the gym, I feel like I can do this for another 10 years. I just take it one fight at a time and I’m grateful for every moment of it.”

“This is a gentleman’s sport. It gives credibility to a fighter if he can speak with sportsmanship. It’s not about talking down to other people. I believe the greater man can look into his opponent’s eyes, shake hands with him and then go for the kill when they’re in the ring.”

“I love the sport of boxing. It’s given me everything that I have and I’m going to represent the sport with honor and integrity.”

“I’m going to leave it up to my team as to what we do next. Having said that, I’m going to go after all of the other bantamweight champions.”

“Reymart is a really good fighter, but I’m very confident. I have bigger fish to go after following this fight. We’re both going to do our best but victory is the only thing I’m here for.”

Reymart Gaballo: I don’t like to talk too much, but I can say that I’m going to do my best in the ring

“It’s an honor to fight my idol in the ring. I’m so excited to compete on Saturday night for the world championship.”

“When I look at my last fight, I see that I have to improve my head movement and throw more punches. I believe that I’ve made the improvements that I needed to during training camp.”

“Every time we train in the gym, everyone is throwing me the same punches that Nonito throws. We know that he’s not only going to throw that left hook, so we made sure I’ll be ready for everything.”

“Age is just a number. I know that Donaire’s movement is still there, just like it’s always been. We’re not going to rely on my youth as the only thing I need in this fight.”

“I’m very happy and it gives me great pleasure to have this chance to become world champion. I’ve been working my whole life to accomplish this goal.”

“I’m going to do everything that we’ve worked on and prepared for in training so that I put on a great performance. I’m coming with everything I have to win this fight.”

“I don’t like to talk too much, but I can say that I’m going to do my best in the ring on Saturday night.”

“This is going to be a very good fight and I’m going to do everything that I can to make sure that my hand is raised after the final bell rings.”

Get the full Donaire vs Gaballo fight card.