Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri free live stream of prelims

Watch Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri undercard titled “Before the Bell” live stream from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday December 11 in the US and the UK and Sunday December 12 in Australia leading to the main card on DAZN. Video is available up top.

The four-fight Benn vs Algieri undercard looks as the following:

Paddy Lacey vs. Vasif Mamedov, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Jordan Gill vs. Alan Isaias Luques Castillo, 8 rounds, featherweight

Calum French vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Joe McGrail vs. Francisco Rodriguez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

The start time is 11 am ET / 8 am PT in the US, 4 pm GMT in the UK and 3 am AEDT in Australia.

Get Benn vs Algieri full fight card and event schedule.