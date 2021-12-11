Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Search
Boxing

Benn vs Algieri results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri
Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri weigh-in faceoff | Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri live from Liverpool

Undefeated Conor Benn (19-0, 12 KOs) goes up against former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds matchup headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card. Fans can watch the event live stream on DAZN.

In the co-main event unbeaten undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (19-0, 6 KOs) defends her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine belts against WBA mandatory challenger Firuza Sharipova (14-1, 8 KOs). Also on the card Robbie Davies Jr (21-3, 14 KOs) takes on Henry Lundy (31-9-1, 14 KOs) at super lightweight, and Joe Cordina (13-0, 8 KOs) meets Miko Khatchatryan (13-0 7 KOs) at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri live stream

Main Card: Live on DAZN

  • United States: Sat, Dec 11 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
  • United Kingdom: Sat, Dec 11 at 7 pm GMT
  • Australia: Sun, Dec 12 at 6 am AEDT

Undercard: Live on FIGHTMAG

  • United States: Sat, Dec 11 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT
  • United Kingdom: Sat, Dec 11 at 4 pm GMT
  • Australia: Sun, Dec 12 at 3 am AEDT
Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri

Benn vs Algieri fight card

Get the full Benn vs Algieri fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Main Card

  • Conor Benn vs. Chris Algieri, 12 rounds, welterweight – WBA Continental welterweight title
  • Katie Taylor vs. Firuza Sharipova, 10 rounds, lightweight – Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title
  • Robbie Davies Jr vs. Henry Lundy, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Continental super lightweight title
  • Joe Cordina vs. Miko Khatchatryan, 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBA Continental super featherweight title
  • Peter McGrail vs. Engel Gomez, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Noe Larios Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight – WBA International middleweight title

Undercard

  • Paddy Lacey vs. Vasif Mamedov, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jordan Gill vs. Alan Isaias Luques Castillo, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Calum French vs. Rustem Fatkhullin, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Joe McGrail vs. Francisco Rodriguez, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
More
BoxingNewsResults

Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo

