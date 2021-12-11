Search
UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoff (video)

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, former interim 155-pound titleholder Dustin Poirier, and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC 269 fight card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans, ahead of their respective bouts scheduled for the day after. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday December 11, which makes it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia.

Watch UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in up top, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am GMT in the UK and 11 am AEDT in Australia. The official weigh-in results can be found here.

MMA fans can watch UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live stream on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo Sports in Australia.

UFC 269 start time: How to watch Oliveira vs Poirier

In the co-main event bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her 135-pound strap against Julianna Pena.

Get the full UFC 269 fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Related

