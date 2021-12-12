Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier squared off in the main event of UFC 269 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday December 11, which made it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured a newly-crowned lightweight champion defending his belt against former interim 155-pounnd titleholder live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. Oliveira came out on top taking the win by submission at 1 minute and 2 seconds into the third round.

With the victory Charles Oliveira retains his title, scores the tenth win in a row and improves to 32-8, 1 NC.

Dustin Poirier drops to 28-7, 1 NC, which snaps his three-win streak, and fails the second attempt to claim UFC gold.

You can watch Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier full fight video highlights below.

Oliveira vs Poirier full fight video highlights

Dustin Poirier makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

? @DustinPoirier just donated $20,000 to a hometown charity of @CharlesDoBronxs choice.



Being a champion doesn't begin and end with twelve pounds of gold. #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/y4AElHBkX4 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 12, 2021

