UFC

Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier full fight video highlights

Newswire
Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier
Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier | Twitter/UFC

Oliveira retains lightweight title at UFC 269

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier squared off in the main event of UFC 269 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday December 11, which made it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured a newly-crowned lightweight champion defending his belt against former interim 155-pounnd titleholder live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout didn’t go the distance. Oliveira came out on top taking the win by submission at 1 minute and 2 seconds into the third round.

With the victory Charles Oliveira retains his title, scores the tenth win in a row and improves to 32-8, 1 NC.

Dustin Poirier drops to 28-7, 1 NC, which snaps his three-win streak, and fails the second attempt to claim UFC gold.

You can watch Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier full fight video highlights below.

Oliveira vs Poirier full fight video highlights

Dustin Poirier makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

Get UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier full fight card results and updates.

FeaturedMMANewsResultsUFC

Cold Company

