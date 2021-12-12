Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Conor Benn KO's Chris Algieri in Round 4 – video of knockout

Rising welterweight Conor Benn (20-0, 13 KOs) came out on top when he faced and defeated former WBO junior welterweight champion Chris Algieri (25-4, 9 KOs) live stream on DAZN from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday December 11, which made it Sunday December 12 in Australia. The lights went off at 2 minutes and 58 seconds into the fourth round after Benn delivered a big one-two combination to drop his opponent to the canvas, make a statement and retain his WBA Continental welterweight belt.

You can watch Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri full fight video highlights up top.

