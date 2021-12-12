Julianna Pena submits Amanda Nunes to claim bantamweight title at UFC 269 (video)

Julianna Pena became a new UFC bantamweight titleholder dethroning former two-division champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 269: Oliveira vs Poirier live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday December 11, which made it Sunday December 12 in the UK and Australia. The American mixed martial artist defeated her Brazilian opponent by submission at 3 minutes and 26 seconds into the second round.

With the victory Pena becomes a new UFC 135-pound champion and improves to 11-4. Nunes, who also holds UFC featherweight belt, drops to 21-5, which snaps her 12-win streak.

