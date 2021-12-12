Stream UFC 269 Oliveira vs Poirier live on Kayo
Boxing

Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova full fight video highlights

Newswire
Taylor retains undisputed lightweight title

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) retained her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine belts when she faced and defeated Firuza Sharipova (14-2, 8 KOs) at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday December 11, which made it Sunday December 12 in Australia. The women’s world championship bout co-headlined Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri fight card live stream on DAZN.

After ten rounds one judge scored the fight 96-93, another judge had it 97-92, and the third judge gave it 98-92 all in favor of Taylor. You can watch full fight video highlights up top.

Get Benn vs Algieri full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResultsVideo

