Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova full fight video highlights

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0, 6 KOs) retained her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine belts when she faced and defeated Firuza Sharipova (14-2, 8 KOs) at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday December 11, which made it Sunday December 12 in Australia. The women’s world championship bout co-headlined Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri fight card live stream on DAZN.

After ten rounds one judge scored the fight 96-93, another judge had it 97-92, and the third judge gave it 98-92 all in favor of Taylor. You can watch full fight video highlights up top.

